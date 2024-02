US Inflation Reduction Act clean energy tax credits expected to increase budget deficits by $428 bln through 2033

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

The US Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected more than half of the $428 billion increase to federal budget deficits over the next 10 years would be as a result of clean vehicle tax credits, with the remainder largely driven by other energy-related tax provisions, both stemming from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).