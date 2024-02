Researchers reiterate insufficiency of California forest offset buffer pool

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

California fires have burned through nearly a third of ARB’s offset buffer pool reserves intended to compensate for losses from wildfires for 100 years, researchers said in a blog post Thursday, adding to a string of similar concerns voiced over the years.