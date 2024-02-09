California carbon market watchdog urges ARB to initiate Washington linkage process
Published 23:16 on February 9, 2024 / Last updated at 23:16 on February 9, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
California should initiate a process of linkage with Washington’s carbon market, undertake a series of reforms in its greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting, keep affordability of emissions reductions in mind, and outline carbon management guardrails to achieve its statewide GHG reduction goals, an annual ARB watchdog report published Friday argued.
