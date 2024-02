California carbon market watchdog urges ARB to initiate Washington linkage process

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

California should initiate a process of linkage with Washington’s carbon market, undertake a series of reforms in its greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting, keep affordability of emissions reductions in mind, and outline carbon management guardrails to achieve its statewide GHG reduction goals, an annual ARB watchdog report published Friday argued.