Speculators take profits across North American carbon markets, emitters make modest additions
Published 23:41 on February 9, 2024 / Last updated at 23:43 on February 9, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
Regulated entities increased net holdings of California Carbon Allowances (CCAs) and RGGI Allowances (RGAs), while speculators reduced net length across North American carbon markets, data published by the US Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Friday showed.
