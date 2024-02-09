European Parliament to vote on corporate voluntary carbon credit use
Published 17:33 on February 9, 2024 / Last updated at 17:33 on February 9, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Members of a joint European Parliament committee will vote on rules regulating the use of carbon credits by EU companies next week, including whether those from schemes outside the bloc will be accepted, according to a draft document seen by Carbon Pulse.
