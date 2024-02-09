Several voluntary carbon programmes “very close” to CORSIA Phase 1 eligibility, says UN aviation body
Published 15:16 on February 9, 2024 / Last updated at 15:16 on February 9, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Some voluntary carbon programmes are "very close" to being approved by the UN's aviation body ICAO for the first phase of its CORSIA international offsetting scheme, the chair of a technical body said on Friday.
Some voluntary carbon programmes are "very close" to being approved by the UN's aviation body ICAO for the first phase of its CORSIA international offsetting scheme, the chair of a technical body said on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.