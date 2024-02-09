Barclays tightens guardrails around oil and gas, promotes energy transition
Published 16:44 on February 9, 2024 / Last updated at 16:44 on February 9, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Barclays will end direct finance to upstream oil and gas expansion projects and require energy clients to set methane reduction targets under its latest climate statement, though critics say the plan doesn't go far enough.
Barclays will end direct finance to upstream oil and gas expansion projects and require energy clients to set methane reduction targets under its latest climate statement, though critics say the plan doesn't go far enough.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.