‘Polluter pays’ principle in EU ETS affecting shipping sector contracts, say experts
Published 20:05 on February 8, 2024 / Last updated at 20:05 on February 8, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
The extension of the EU ETS to shipping on Jan. 1 has sparked a new tug-of-war between carriers and charterers founded on cost pass-through and risk management, according to a panel of industry experts on Wednesday.
The extension of the EU ETS to shipping on Jan. 1 has sparked a new tug-of-war between carriers and charterers founded on cost pass-through and risk management, according to a panel of industry experts on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.