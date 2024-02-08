Double counting of emissions units needs to be addressed in EU’s carbon removal bill -NGOs
Published 16:44 on February 8, 2024 / Last updated at 16:44 on February 8, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
EU co-legislators are failing to adequately address how units generated through the Carbon Removal Certification Framework (CRCF) will be used and the potential for double counting or claiming of those units, NGOs warned in a letter to EU council negotiators this week.
