EU ETS2 needs historically huge emissions reductions from cars, buildings to prevent “very high” allowance prices, study warns

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Emissions covered by the upcoming EU ETS2 for road transportation and buildings will need to fall over five times faster than historic reduction rates in order to meet the scheme's cap and prevent "very high" allowance prices, according to a new study.