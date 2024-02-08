Responsible investor group targets 40 major companies to raise engagement on biodiversity

A responsible investor group has announced it will engage 40 major companies worldwide as a part of an initiative on nature stewardship aimed at raising pressure on firms to disclose their nature-related impacts and help shape better environmental policies.

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) released the names of the target companies on Wednesday as part of its Spring stewardship initiative.

Spring launched in Tokyo last year with the aim of enabling investors to play an active role in tackling forest loss and land degradation, which is regarded as one of the key drivers of biodiversity loss.

“Spring provides an opportunity for PRI signatories to engage with influential companies on their impacts and dependencies on the natural world through their business operations, their supply chains, and their engagement with policy makers,” said Tim Steinweg, PRI head of stewardship and nature.

The list of target companies includes influential firms and financial institutions such as Banco do Brasil, Bayer, BMW, Santander Group, and Volvo.

Four of them – BTG Pactual, Bunge, JDE Peet’s, and Reckitt – are also among the 320 early adopters of the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) recommendations unveiled last month.

“This set of companies was selected through an in-depth analysis that aimed to identify the most influential companies in the relevant policy processes that shape the dynamics of land use in key geographies,” said Steinweg.

Nine companies are from Brazil, the most represented country on the list, as the initiative seeks to bolster the protection of biodiversity sensitive regions in Latin America – including the Amazon, Gran Chaco, and Cerrado regions – ahead of the upcoming UN biodiversity and climate summits in Colombia and Brazil.

“The inclusion of a set of Latin American companies may serve as a particularly timely opportunity to anticipate greater climate and biodiversity efforts in the continent,” Steinweg said.

The Spring initiative will run for a minimum of five years, with the first engagement teams – comprised of four to six investors – expected to be set up by mid-2024.

Currently, the initiative is backed by 129 PRI signatories with a combined $9 trillion in assets under management, including EOS at Federated Hermes, Iceberg Data Lab, Manulife Investment Management, Rockefeller Asset Management, and Storebrand.

“We invite all PRI signatory asset owners, asset managers and service providers with engagement mandates to apply and work with us to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030,” Steinweg concluded.

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter **