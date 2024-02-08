ITMO carbon credit auction delayed to April
Published 13:09 on February 8, 2024 / Last updated at 13:22 on February 8, 2024 / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
An auction for up to 10 million forward carbon credits from three host nations authorised for corresponding adjustments, tradeable units known as ITMOs, has been delayed until April, the sale's organisers said Thursday.
An auction for up to 10 million forward carbon credits from three host nations authorised for corresponding adjustments, tradeable units known as ITMOs, has been delayed until April, the sale's organisers said Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.