Pollination appoints UK-France biodiversity credit panel head as advisor

Climate and nature investment and advisory firm Pollination has appointed Dame Amelia Fawcett, co-chair of the International Panel on Biodiversity Credits (IAPB), as its senior advisor.

London-headquartered Pollination selected Fawcett to try to help its clients better navigate the evolving biodiversity landscape, it said in a press release.

The UK and France launched IAPB last year with the aim of catalysing high-integrity biodiversity credit markets.

“In the face of the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate, Pollination is perfectly placed to drive impact around the world and add value to its clients in this complex and critical space,” Fawcett said.

“2024 will be a crucial year for nature and I look forward to working with Pollination’s talented team and their clients to ensure the promise of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) is realised.”

Fawcett is also a non-executive director at US-headquartered financial firm State Street, chair of the Royal Botanic Gardens of Kew in London, and chair of the non-profit Circular Bioeconomy Alliance.

She has previously worked at organisations including Bank of England, Morgan Stanley, and Guardian Media.

Pollination’s group of senior advisors includes experts in agriculture, green investment, and climate change.

Martijn Wilder, CEO at Pollination, said recruiting Fawcett was a “coup” for his company.

Pollination has published several papers on biodiversity credits, covering issues including the role of Indigenous Peoples and the state of the market last year. It is a member of the UN-backed Biodiversity Credit Alliance.

Interest in the fledgling voluntary biodiversity market is growing quickly, but has yet to translate to many actual trades, despite a plethora of credit standards and projects having emerged over the past 12 months.

Participants are debating whether biodiversity credits should be used only to benefit nature or for offsetting corporate harm to ecology.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***