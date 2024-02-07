Most shipowners back LNG to meet IMO rules despite methanol hype -report
Published 21:15 on February 7, 2024 / Last updated at 21:15 on February 7, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Middle East, New Zealand, Shipping, South Korea, Switzerland
Shipowners have targeted liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the fuel to meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) 2030 climate targets, while methanol, seen as a distant second-place option, has been largely promoted by just one major company, finds a report.
