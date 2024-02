A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices were little changed on Wednesday morning as the lack of a daily auction and inconclusive weekly position data failed to offer any impetus to the market while mixed energy markets also failed to give any direction, setting EUAs up to return the narrowest daily trading range in nearly three years.