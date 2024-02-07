Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:26 on February 7, 2024 / Last updated at 12:26 on February 7, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were little changed on Wednesday morning as the lack of a daily auction and inconclusive weekly position data failed to offer any impetus to the market while mixed energy markets also failed to give any direction, setting EUAs up to return the narrowest daily trading range in nearly three years.
