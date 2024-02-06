EU Commission withdraws divisive pesticides bill

The EU Commission is withdrawing a divisive bill that aimed to reduce the use of pesticides after months of delay, triggering calls for a new approach to tackling agricultural chemicals.

The proposed Sustainable Use Regulation (SUR) had become a symbol of polarisation, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said in a speech in Strasbourg on Tuesday.

“It has been rejected by the European Parliament. There is no progress anymore in the Council either. So we have to do something,” she said. “To move forward, more dialogue and a different approach is needed.”

Tabled in 2022 with the goal of reducing by 50% the use of chemical and particularly hazardous pesticides by 2030, the SUR was one of the pillars of the EU’s Farm to Fork strategy to expedite the transition to a more sustainable food system.

In November, the European Parliament rejected the proposal after a series of amendments put forward by right wing parties radically altered the text.

“It is regrettable that it had to come to this, but at the same time this gives us a new opportunity to continue working on the SUR,” said Sarah Wiener, Green-European Free Alliance MEP and European Parliament Rapporteur for the SUR.

Pesticides are regarded as one of the key drivers of insect species loss. The US Environmental Protection Agency found in 2023 that chemicals are threatening with extinction more than one in 10 endangered fish, insects, crustaceans, plants, and birds across the country.

“Sustainable use of pesticides is key to save biodiversity and pollinators as well as protecting public health and the health of farmers,” Wiener said. “It’s a key aspect of the EU Farm-to-Fork strategy as well as the Green Deal.”

The new proposal should include the promotion of integrated pest management, and chemicals should be seen as a last resort, Wiener said.

“What is needed are rules for pesticide reduction that will bring about real change in agriculture. Pesticides have no place in cities and public parks.”

The lawmaker also called for financial support for farmers who reduce the use of pesticides.

“There must be clear incentives for an agricultural turnaround. Finally, clear targets are needed. The failures of the previous directive have shown nothing happens if no targets are set for pesticide reduction.”

By Sergio Colombo – sergio@carbon-pulse.com

