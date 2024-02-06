Germany moves again to prop up steel transition amid global competition, protectionism debate
Published 16:44 on February 6, 2024 / Last updated at 17:34 on February 6, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The German government has pledged €1.3 billion to support a large steelmaker with its emissions reductions efforts, as climate transition risk and high costs continue to prompt EU member states to confront challenges with keeping heavy industry afloat.
