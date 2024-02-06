CBAM > EU co-legislators reach provisional deal on net zero industry act

EU co-legislators reach provisional deal on net zero industry act

Published 19:51 on February 6, 2024  /  Last updated at 19:52 on February 6, 2024  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International

The European Commission, European Parliament, and Council of EU states reached a provisional political agreement on Tuesday to produce 40% of the bloc's annual needs for net zero technologies domestically by 2030, defining a list of strategic and clean manufactures on which to focus.
