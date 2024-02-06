Euro Markets: EUAs gain amid see-saw trend around key technical levels as market eyes auction gap
Published 17:36 on February 6, 2024 / Last updated at 17:45 on February 6, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon allowance prices made robust gains on Tuesday after the market reacted sharply to the day's auction, clearing recent psychological and technical levels as traders anticipated the first gap of the year in the programme of daily EUA sales as well as weekly Commitment of Traders data.
European carbon allowance prices made robust gains on Tuesday after the market reacted sharply to the day's auction, clearing recent psychological and technical levels as traders anticipated the first gap of the year in the programme of daily EUA sales as well as weekly Commitment of Traders data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.