Euro Markets: EUAs gain amid see-saw trend around key technical levels as market eyes auction gap

Published 17:36 on February 6, 2024 / Last updated at 17:45 on February 6, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon allowance prices made robust gains on Tuesday after the market reacted sharply to the day's auction, clearing recent psychological and technical levels as traders anticipated the first gap of the year in the programme of daily EUA sales as well as weekly Commitment of Traders data.