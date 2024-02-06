Brussels backs off agriculture emissions cuts in recommended 90% target for 2040
Published 17:39 on February 6, 2024 / Last updated at 16:54 on February 7, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / CBAM, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6
The European Commission on Tuesday recommended that the EU aim to cut emissions by 90% by 2040, but backed away from contentious measures to decarbonise agriculture, as farmers protested on the doorstep of the European Parliament building where the announcement was made.
