Brussels backs off agriculture emissions cuts in recommended 90% target for 2040

The European Commission on Tuesday recommended that the EU aim to cut emissions by 90% by 2040, but backed away from contentious measures to decarbonise agriculture, as farmers protested on the doorstep of the European Parliament building where the announcement was made.