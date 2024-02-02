Team Lead (m/f/d), Carbon Markets and Pricing, adelphi – Berlin

About adelphi

adelphi is Europe’s leading independent think-and-do tank on climate, environment and development. As a leading policy consultancy, we advocate for just transformative change and a liveable and sustainable society. 320 bright minds work locally and globally on environment and sustainability and the challenges of political, economic and social change.

Exciting tasks in a varied environment await you with us. Contribute your ideas and expertise to our interdisciplinary, international teams and benefit from networked working and learning as well as flat hierarchies.

Job summary

adelphi’s Carbon Markets and Pricing Team is one of the world’s foremost knowledge hubs supporting the global spread of carbon pricing as a key tool to reduce emissions cost-efficiently. We provide research and public policy advice on the design and implementation of carbon markets and carbon pricing instruments in projects funded by governments, and international and development organizations such as the World Bank, the EU Commission, GIZ and UNDP. We also staff the secretariats of the International Carbon Action Partnership (ICAP) and the Global Carbon Pricing Challenge (GCPC), thereby facilitating and shaping cooperation and experience exchange around carbon taxes, emissions trading and voluntary carbon markets worldwide. The coming years promise to be an exciting and pivotal time for carbon markets, as ever more countries actively prepare to establish carbon pricing instruments and companies engage with rapidly growing national and international carbon offset markets.

At this time, we are looking for an experienced climate or energy policy specialist who can co-lead our dynamic, international team of 15+ analysts alongside our existing team lead. Work location is Berlin with the possibility of working partially remotely. While there is a preference for applicants who will work full time, an 80% FTE may be considered. The position is initially limited to 2 years. If the cooperation is successful, we will have a strong interest to transform it into a permanent position. Diversity is important to us. For a sustainable future, we need a diversity of experiences, backgrounds and perspectives. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and should a suitable candidate be found, the ad may be withdrawn earlier than the application deadline on 29 February 2024.

You tasks

Depending on your background and expertise, your tasks may include the following:

Co-develop the team’s overall strategy and deploy management skills to guide its implementation.

Design, lead and manage international projects including contract, budget and deliverable management

Manage and mentor team members, fostering a strong team culture with a focus on team work, excellence and efficiency.

Lead and manage business development activities, tenders, and proposals, working closely with adelphi’s business development team

Track and manage the financial performance indicators of the Carbon Pricing Team

Take part in and contribute to adelphi’s Senior Management Group meetings and discussions.

Your qualifications

At least 8 years of relevant professional experience in the field of climate or energy policy, with specific thematic experience in carbon pricing and Article 6 desirable, e.g. in consultancy, think tank or government settings.

Experience and excellent skills in team leadership is highly desirable. Proven experience in leading larger project teams is a requirement.

A relevant advanced university degree.

Experience and interest in acquisition, development and implementation of complex international consulting projects.

Strong organisational skills and sense of responsibility, flexibility and ability to work independently, ability to work in teams and to think across disciplines as well as in inter-cultural settings.

Value-driven and passion for climate policy.

Excellent oral and written English skills, knowledge of German and/or French is desirable.

Willingness to occasionally travel to project countries or to represent the team at international events.

We offer

adelphi Impact

Possibility to shape creative and impactful solutions for sustainable finance, quickly take on responsibility for projects and versatile tasks. Be part of a growing and dynamic Finance programme in an impact-oriented consulting company.

adelphi Fit

Free or discounted membership in the Urban Sports Club with more than 50 sports throughout Germany and in five European countries.

adelphi Mobile

Subsidized BVG company ticket including free transportation for passengers and/ or our job bike leasing for your personal bike of choice. Whether for your way to work or for your free time.

adelphi Spirit

An international and interdisciplinary team with a lot of passionate commitment for a future worth living. Not only spinning ideas together at work, but also celebrating together at various adelphi events. Flat hierarchies and a flexible work environment as well as friendly and committed colleagues.

adelphi DNA

Dynamic green new-work environment with flexible working hours for your personal work-life balance as well as IT equipment for your home office. Possibility to re-enter the space after extended leave or after work in other sectors.

Apply here: https://careers.adelphi.de/jobposting/96e94525c2c0c8b45cf6d085eb0214fc7a6a46ee0

Closing Date: February 29, 2024