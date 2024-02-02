More than 900 mln carbon credits under ICVCM review for high-integrity CCP label

Published 17:49 on February 2, 2024 / Last updated at 18:45 on February 2, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

Some 905 million carbon credits could be in line to be awarded the ICVCM’s Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) high-integrity stamp in an initial review of methodologies, the stakeholder initiative revealed to Carbon Pulse.