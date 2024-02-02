More than 900 mln carbon credits under ICVCM review for high-integrity CCP label
Published 17:49 on February 2, 2024 / Last updated at 18:45 on February 2, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
Some 905 million carbon credits could be in line to be awarded the ICVCM’s Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) high-integrity stamp in an initial review of methodologies, the stakeholder initiative revealed to Carbon Pulse.
Some 905 million carbon credits could be in line to be awarded the ICVCM’s Core Carbon Principles (CCPs) high-integrity stamp in an initial review of methodologies, the stakeholder initiative revealed to Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.