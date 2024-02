A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices shook off the weakest German auction of the year to date to trade slightly above a key technical level that has acted as a fulcrum for the market for the last two weeks, as energy markets were mixed amid continued conflicting pressures.