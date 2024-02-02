Australia seeks advisors to join Nature Repair Market committee

The Australian government has put the call out for advisors to sit on the board of its independent expert committee for its recently legislated Nature Repair Market (NRM), it announced Friday.

The Nature Repair Committee will provide advice to the minister for the environment and water on compliance and key elements of the voluntary biodiversity market legislated at the end of last year, the government said.

“The department is looking for highly experienced, technical experts and professionals to form the committee,” it said, adding that the committee would support the integrity and transparency of the NRM.

This will include a part-time chair, and 4-5 part-time members, it said.

Committee members will be appointed by the minister and must have substantial experience or knowledge and “significant standing” in at least one of several fields.

These include agriculture, biological and ecological science, economics, environmental markets, land management and indigenous knowledge.

Committee responsibilities will include advising the minister on the development and prioritisation of biodiversity assessment instruments and methodology determinations.

Assessing compliance of methodology determinations with biodiversity integrity standards, and undertaking period reviews and public consultations on key components of the NRM will also fall under the committee.

Applications will close on Feb. 26.

The NRM Committee will sit adjacent to the NRM’s Biodiversity Assessment Expert Reference Group, which the government sought applications for last month.

That group is tasked with advising the government on the design and implementation of the science and knowledge system underpinning the NRM.

The government has also established the Nature Finance Council, an advisory group designed to encourage businesses to invest in nature repair.

