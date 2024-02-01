IMO “more and more confident” of agreement on pricing mechanism for shipping -briefing
Published 15:03 on February 1, 2024 / Last updated at 15:03 on February 1, 2024 / Bryony Collins
The newly appointed secretary general of the International Maritime Organisation is increasingly confident that an agreement will be reached on the technical measures and pricing mechanism to implement under its GHG strategy, a press briefing heard today.
