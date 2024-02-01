Market Insights Analyst, Respira International – London

About Respira

Respira International is an impact-driven carbon finance business. We channel private capital into climate solutions, ensuring long-term relationships with trusted carbon project developers that enable our clients to use predominantly nature-based solutions to build sustainable, climate positive businesses.

Respira uses its balance sheet to support project developers through long-term carbon offtake agreements. To date we have supported 11 leading ‘flagship’ projects globally including the world’s largest blue carbon project, the world’s largest soil carbon project and award-winning, community-based forest conservation projects. We have a strong pipeline of additional, similar projects which we will execute in the next 12 months.

Respira’s team combines a 30+ year track record in global financial markets with a deep understanding of carbon project development in leading international conservation organisations. Our team sources projects directly and conducts its own due diligence ensuring quality, integrity and local impact. All our projects are certified to the highest standards and align with Respira’s values. The conservation, restoration and improved management of land and water can provide up to one third of the necessary carbon mitigation for global climate targets. Such nature-based solutions make up the majority of Respira’s portfolio.

The role

This exciting new role, positioned at the heart of the business, will be responsible for identifying meaningful trends and opportunities across the business: From the diverse datasets and platforms related to carbon projects, to carbon (and biodiversity) market trends and the broader financial markets.

The role is fundamentally about turning data into executable insights for our portfolio managers and sales team. In other words, your insights are going to drive strategy and action across the business.

What we are looking for

Experience of working in the carbon markets, particularly with a background in sales, policy or market analysis;

Enthusiasm for data-backed insights, leveraging the latest tools and market data sets available;

Analytical curiosity;

Strong communication and presentation skills; and

Keenness to work in a start-up business, adapting and pivoting to focus on what needs to be done to grow.

Responsibilities

Working alongside Portfolio Management and Sales to identify emerging trends and opportunities in the carbon markets;

Oversee relationships with our various data providers, keeping up to speed on emerging data sets and capabilities we can leverage within our business; and

Maintain our customer and investor portals.

Requirements

A passion for carbon solutions and taking climate action;

Advanced analytical skills, with experience of analysing and communicating complex datasets accurately and simply;

Exceptional verbal, written, and visual communication skills;

Knowledge of the carbon market, ideally with experience of working with some of the established data providers in the market;

Good understanding of nature-based project types (e.g., REDD+, ARR, IFM, soil, Blue Carbon);

Entrepreneurial mind-set with an innovative approach to problem solving; and

Ability to work in a small, close-knit team, at pace and with flexibility.

Respira’s offer

At Respira we care about our employees. We offer a very competitive package which will be discussed in detail with the candidates at the appropriate time. Respira is an Equal Opportunity Employer and recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and candidates’ aspirations.

Please note that at Respira, we value a passion for addressing climate change, determination, a can-do attitude, and a willingness to get stuck in and make mistakes. If you have these qualities and you feel you can excel at the role then we would actively encourage you to apply even if your experience doesn’t exactly match our requirements.

Apply here: recruitment@respira-international.com

Closing Date: February 29, 2024