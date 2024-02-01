Senior Account Executive, BeZero – London

About us:

BeZero Carbon is a global ratings agency for the Voluntary Carbon Market. We distribute our ratings via our SaaS Product, BeZero Carbon Markets, informing all market participants on how to price and manage risk. Our ratings and research tools support buyers, intermediaries, investors and carbon project developers.

Founded in April 2020, our 150+ strong team combines climatic and earth sciences, sell-side financial research, earth observation, machine learning, data and technology, engineering, and public policy expertise. We work from five continents.

We raised a significant Series B funding round in late 2022, and are growing rapidly as a company, accelerating the Net-Zero transition through ratings.

www.bezerocarbon.com

Job Description:

BeZero has an exciting opening for an energetic Senior EMEA Account Executive to drive sales growth with prospective customers and generating additional business within existing accounts. We seek for a hunter profile with polished sales & pipeline management, incl. closing skills.

Responsibilities:

The Senior Account Executive will be responsible for an allocated sales quota, selling the BeZero Platform & API, together with our wider Ratings offering.

Originate new sales in an assigned territory within EMEA and meet/exceed an assigned sales quota, drive new customer leads through cold approaches, social selling and coordinated campaign outreach

Focus on growing revenue through a targeted sales strategy, by employing a solution-based sales methodology to best align BeZero Carbon solutions/product capabilities in line with a prospect’s requirements

Use appropriate techniques to build and manage a strong pipeline of new business targets through all sales cycles and provide timely and accurate insight, leading to accurate forecasts

Develop relevant client and industry relationships to elevate awareness and position of BeZero Carbon services to drive business growth

Work collaboratively with the wider BeZero Carbon organization to maximize growth opportunities

Contribute to the BeZero growth strategy through proactive knowledge of assigned territory, including market themes, competitive landscape, etc.

Manage forecasts and lead/campaign execution with rigour and accuracy

You will be our ideal candidate if:

You have 4+ years of B2B sales experience; Selling Climate Tech or related financial/commodity information services are a big bonus

You are a top performer against quota have a track record to back it up. You have also successfully executed on complex sales negotiations, whilst building strong relationship with key clients and internal stakeholders.

You’re a tenacious hunter who strives for excellence in Demand Generation and Pipeline Velocity

You have strong communication, analytic, and listening skills, with a positive approach, and you can communicate complex messages in simple ways

You’re an accomplished project manager and the ability to manage multiple stakeholders with competing priorities

You’re comfortable in a fast-paced, high-energy, in-office environment

You have experience in coordinating and completing RFPs and presenting to senior decision-makers and stakeholders

You are willing to travel to conduct face to face meetings or attend industry conferences

Bachelor’s degree & well developed IT skills (Excel/CRM/Powerpoint) are required.

Please know that even if you don’t have experience in all the areas above but think you could do a great job and are excited about building a great company culture, bringing transparency to the voluntary carbon market, and being part of a fast-growing team, we would love to hear from you!

What we’ll offer:

Competitive salary and opportunity for equity in a rapidly growing VC-backed start-up through share options

Growth opportunities that come from working at a fast-paced VC-backed technology business

Ability to learn and develop alongside a range of sector specialists from the worlds of science, economics, business, finance and more

25 days leave (with additional time off between Christmas and New Year, and for your birthday)

Benefits package covering private medical insurance, dental, critical illness cover, income protection, life assurance, medical cash plan and cycle to work scheme (or a comparable package if you’re based overseas)

Health and wellness cash allowance

Enhanced parental leave

Regular social events

Nomad working over the summer, allowing you to work from another country

Our interview process:

Initial screening interview (15 mins)

Interview with Hiring Manager

Interview with Global Head of Sales/Senior Management

Reference checks + offer

We value diversity at BeZero Carbon. We need a team that brings different perspectives and backgrounds together to build the tools needed to make the voluntary carbon market transparent. We are therefore committed to not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, veteran status, age, or disability.

Apply here: https://bezerocarbon.teamtailor.com/jobs/3574031-senior-account-executive