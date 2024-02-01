Communications Manager, Respira International – London

About Respira

Respira International is an impact-driven carbon finance business. We channel private capital into climate solutions, ensuring long-term relationships with trusted carbon project developers that enable our clients to use predominantly nature-based solutions to build sustainable, climate positive businesses.

Respira uses its balance sheet to support project developers through long-term carbon offtake agreements. To date we have supported 11 leading ‘flagship’ projects globally including the world’s largest blue carbon project, the world’s largest soil carbon project and award-winning, community-based forest conservation projects. We have a strong pipeline of additional, similar projects which we will execute in the next 12 months

Respira’s team combines a 30+ year track record in global financial markets with a deep understanding of carbon project development in leading international conservation organisations. Our team sources projects directly and conducts its own due diligence ensuring quality, integrity and local impact. All our projects are certified to the highest standards and align with Respira’s values. The conservation, restoration and improved management of land and water can provide up to one third of the necessary carbon mitigation for global climate targets. Such nature-based solutions make up the majority of Respira’s portfolio.

The role

Respira is seeking an experienced and dynamic Communications Manager to join our dedicated team. The ideal candidate will have 5-7 years of experience in communications, public relations and marketing, with a proven track record of managing successful communication strategies and campaigns. As a Communications Manager, you will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing our communication efforts, ensuring alignment with our mission and goals. Ideally you will have some experience in the climate sector with bonus points for knowledge or interest in the voluntary carbon market.

Responsibilities

1. Communications strategy and implementation:

Working with the CEO and other key members of the team to ensure there is a communications strategy that supports business objectives, as well as implementing this to support the team and business.

2. LinkedIn management:

Develop and implement a comprehensive LinkedIn strategy to enhance Respira’s social media presence. Regularly update the LinkedIn page with engaging content, news, and updates and monitor performance of posts and click throughs.

3. PR agency management:

Oversee and manage relationships with external PR agencies to ensure effective communication strategies and coverage.

4. Weekly Briefings:

Research and conduct weekly briefings on topics relevant to the voluntary carbon market to keep the team informed and engaged.

5. Newsletter creation:

Write and send a fortnightly newsletter to internal and external stakeholders, highlighting key developments and initiatives within the sector.

6. Advertising campaigns:

Collaborate with an advertising agency to support an advertising campaign promoting the voluntary carbon market sector.

7. Event coordination:

Pitch speakers to relevant events and coordinate team participation in industry conferences and expos. Provide support to the team in the lead up to events that Respira is hosting or speaking at.

8. Content creation:

Own and maintain brand guidelines developing engaging written and visual content, collaborating with a designer to create infographics, flyers, and other visual materials. Support the team with the design and development of take to market collateral including: PowerPoint presentations, fliers and PDFs.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Communications, Public Relations, Marketing, or a related field.

5-7 years of relevant experience in communications and marketing.

Proven experience in managing LinkedIn pages and implementing successful communications campaigns.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to create compelling content and collaborate with designers for visual materials.

Experience in event coordination and speaker outreach.

Familiarity with the voluntary carbon market or environmental sustainability is a plus.

Respira’s offer

At Respira we care about our employees. We offer a very competitive package which will be discussed in detail with the candidates at the appropriate time. Respira is an Equal Opportunity Employer and recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and candidates’ aspirations.

Please note that at Respira, we value a passion for addressing climate change, determination, a can-do attitude, and a willingness to get stuck in and make mistakes. If you have these qualities and you feel you can excel at the role then we would actively encourage you to apply even if your experience doesn’t exactly match our requirements.

Apply here: recruitment@respira-international.com

Closing Date: February 29, 2024