Senior Manager/Director, Carbon Market Partnerships, Mast Reforestation – Remote (US)

About Mast Reforestation (Mast):

As the leading end-to-end reforestation company in the U.S., Mast is on a mission to make reforestation scalable. As bigger and hotter fires destroy more forestland every year, Mast provides fast, resilient forest restoration for landowners impacted by devastating wildfires. As the only vertically-integrated reforestation company in the industry, Mast has removed the financial, procedural, and seed supply barriers that typically stand in the way of getting reforestation done. Mast collects native, diverse seed species and manages site preparation, planting, and ongoing monitoring, delivering high quality projects. By assembling first-of-its-kind third party capital, Mast delivers these projects at no-cost to landowners. With trusted forestry companies Silvaseed and Cal Forest in its portfolio, Mast is the largest seed bank and reforestation container stock producer in the Western U.S. Mast is also an innovation center for the non-timber forestry supply chain, developing various biological and technical products for achieving land management goals more efficiently. To learn more, visit www.mastreforest.com and watch this video of our recent Montana project (hyperlink: https://www.mastreforest.com/reforestation)

If you’re inspired by our work, we’d encourage you to apply!

What you’ll be doing:

Mast Reforestation is hiring a Senior Manager/Director of Carbon Market Partnerships to manage the origination, negotiation, and partnership contracting with corporate carbon buyers seeking to purchase the carbon removal credits generated by Mast’s wildfire reforestation projects. The role will report to the Senior Director of Carbon Market Partnerships. The Senior Manager/Director will be primarily external facing, tasked with identifying and engaging carbon removal credit buyers within target industries. The sale of these carbon removals credits provides critical financing to our work to reforest tens of thousands of acres across the western US after catastrophic wildfire. The ideal candidate would have 5-10 years of experience in Corporate ESG management, carbon sales and/or partnership/business development with a demonstrated knowledge of carbon markets, forestry and climate change.

Job Responsibilities:

Lead engagements with corporate ESG departments for carbon removal purchases from Mast Reforestation’s portfolio of wildfire reforestation carbon projects.

Identify and pursue opportunities with companies seeking carbon and market-based natural capital solutions across diverse industries.

Drive inbound and outbound partnership generation through industry research, in-person meetings, networking events as well as email/call outreach.

Develop subject matter expertise in reforestation, carbon markets, and relevant carbon removal methodologies, in order to speak with authority to customers regarding Mast’s reforestation projects and carbon removal products.

Lead commercial and contract negotiations for carbon removal purchases with carbon partners, supported by outside legal counsel and internal stakeholders.

Collaborate with marketing team and leaders across the organization to refine and disseminate Mast’s carbon removal messaging and develop market-specific strategies that attract and secure project partners.

Contribute to building Mast’s profile and presence amongst corporate ESG teams and carbon credit buyers through participation in key events.

Preferred Qualifications:

5+ years of Corporate ESG, carbon markets and/or Sales experience

Demonstrated knowledge and interest in natural capital, carbon markets, forestry and climate change

3+ years experience in leading commercial negotiations and comfort drafting and negotiating term sheets, letters of intent, and contracts with support from external counsel

Comfortable generating new business relationships through research and outbound outreach

Poise and professionalism in engaging business leaders and experience in building and maintaining networks with key decision-makers

Excellent written and verbal communication skills as well as a confident public speaker

Highly analytical, strategic and data-driven thinker, but also a creative problem solver

Ability to make thoughtful, actionable recommendations under minimal structure, and quickly build consensus with internal and external stakeholders

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision in a remote work environment

Experience with CRM platforms like Salesforce

Ability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced technical start-up environment

Collaborative teammate that thrives in a teamwork environment, who has a strong work ethic, flexibility and a sense of humor

Interest and ability to undertake travel 20-30% of the time.

The compensation package includes a base salary and an incentive package. The geo-located base salary for this role falls within this band: $120,000 – 150,000 p.a. plus incentive compensation. We’ll determine the final base salary based on various factors, including the candidate’s relevant experience, skills level and residing location.

Mast Reforestation, Silvaseed & Cal Forest offer:

Competitive salary

Location-based compensation

80% health insurance coverage for Full-Time non-seasonal employees, including Medical, Dental & Vision insurance plans

Company paid Short Term Disability insurance and Group Term Life insurance

Company’s incentive stock options (ISO) for eligible employee groups

Retirement saving plan: 401(k) and Roth 401(k)

Commuter Benefits in eligible cities

6 paid holidays. Two company-wide closing weeks per year.

Flexible PTO for Salaried employees. Generous PTO accrual for Hourly employees.

Allowances for out-of-state employees

Relocation support for out-of-state employees

