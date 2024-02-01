Shell increases oil and gas production, renewable power output in 2023 as profits plunge

Published 11:24 on February 1, 2024 / Last updated at 12:03 on February 1, 2024 / Helen Clark

Shell on Thursday released its quarterly report for the three months to the end of December, showing it had increased renewable power output for the year, as well as a marginal boost to oil and gas production, as overall profits slumped 30% on weaker fossil fuel prices.