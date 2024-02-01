California LCFS prices reel from record high quarterly net surplus build in Q3
Published 01:21 on February 1, 2024 / Last updated at 01:21 on February 1, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) net credits hit a new record in the third quarter of 2023, coasting north of 2.2 million tonnes, with both total quarterly credits and deficits hitting new highs in programme history, according to state data published Wednesday, which sent secondary market prices lower on the day.
