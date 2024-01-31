Nature-Based Solutions Analyst, Respira – London

About Respira

Respira is an impact-driven carbon finance business. We channel private capital into the world’s best carbon projects, delivering outstanding benefits for climate, nature and people, while offering our customers and investors high-quality carbon credits and attractive, risk-adjusted returns.

Respira uses its balance sheet to support project developers through long-term carbon offtake agreements. To date we have supported 11 leading ‘flagship’ projects globally including the world’s largest blue carbon project, the world’s largest soil carbon project and award-winning, community-based forest conservation projects. We have a strong pipeline of additional, similar projects which we will execute in the next 12 months.

Respira’s team combines a 30+ year track record in global financial markets with a deep understanding of carbon project development in leading international conservation organisations. Our team sources projects directly and conducts its own due diligence ensuring quality, integrity, and local impact. All our projects are certified to the highest standards and align with Respira’s values. The conservation, restoration and improved management of land and water can provide up to one third of the necessary carbon mitigation for global climate targets. Such nature-based solutions projects make up the majority of Respira’s portfolio.

The role: Nature-based Solutions Analyst

This exciting new role, positioned at the heart of Respira’s business, will be responsible for analysing, summarising and performing due diligence on Respira’s nature-based solutions investments. They will be a source of ongoing technical expertise for both Respira’s existing portfolio of projects, and the new projects being considered for investment.

The ideal candidate will have direct experience of working with or for nature-based carbon project developers, investors, leading certification bodies or other relevant carbon market participants. They will have detailed knowledge of the appropriate methodologies and will be able to perform technical analysis across the entire nature-based credit spectrum (including REDD+, ARR, IFM, soil and blue carbon).

This early-mid career individual will report directly to our Nature-based Solutions Global Lead and will work closely with the origination portfolio management and sales teams. These teams all have long-standing experience in carbon markets and access to a large pipeline of projects to invest in globally.

Responsibilities

‘Provide ongoing MRV and technical insights (including keeping project FAQs and data dashboards up to date) into existing portfolio of NBS projects (which includes REDD+, ARR, Soil, Blue and cookstoves)

Assist technical due diligence (carbon projections, baselines, additionality, leakage etc) of potential nature-based investments

Input into strategy by providing key input into decisions relating to portfolio allocation, new methodologies etc.

Provide origination leads where appropriate (working closely with NBS lead and origination team)

Assist in managing relationships with external technical service providers such as GIS or rating agency companies. Become internal master user of such services.

Key point of technical expertise for answering sales and third-party (e.g. media) questions about projects/standards/methodologies

Site visits as part of due diligence where appropriate

Input to technical aspects of non-nature-based projects (e.g. landfill gas, renewables, cookstoves, CCS, DACS, BECCS)

Requirements

At least 3-5 year’s experience working for a carbon project developer/nature based/carbon investor/ certification body/rating agency /leading NGO/research institution in the nature-based field

Good knowledge of nature-based carbon methodologies (ideally across several different leading certification standards, with Verra as a prerequisite)

Broad expertise in different nature-based project types (e.g. REDD+, ARR, IFM, soil, blue) and in different geographies (this is a global role)

Working knowledge of latest GIS technology and ability to perform GIS analysis

Ability to write well and summarise complex technical documents into accessible formats which are easy to understand.

Ability to work in a small, close-knit team, at pace and with flexibility

A passion for nature and taking climate action.

Desire to operate in a commercial environment

Fluency in English with additional capabilities in Spanish and/or French preferable.

Respira’s offer

At Respira we care about our employees. We offer a very competitive package which will be discussed in detail with the candidates at the appropriate time. Respira is an Equal Opportunity Employer and recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and candidates’ aspirations.

Please note that at Respira, we value a passion for addressing climate change, determination, a can-do attitude, and a willingness to get stuck in and make mistakes. If you have these qualities and you feel you can excel at the role then we would actively encourage you to apply even if your experience doesn’t exactly match our requirements.

To apply: Please email a CV and 1 pager cover letter explaining why you are the right fit for this role.

Apply here: recruitment@respira-international.com

Closing Date: March 15, 2024