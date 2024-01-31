John Podesta to succeed John Kerry as US climate envoy

The present senior advisor on clean energy innovation and implementation at the White House, John Podesta, will assume the role of senior advisor to the President for international climate policy following John Kerry’s departure, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Kerry announced his resignation on Jan. 13 and will transition out of government to support Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign. Kerry will likely depart from his posting as climate envoy between March and April, from which Podesta will assume the role, the Post said.

Podesta presently leads the White House Office on Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation and was appointed to the role by US President Joe Biden in Sep. 2022.

He is primarily responsible for overseeing spending of the $369 billion in climate incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.

He was also present at COP28 in Dubai alongside Kerry.

Podesta has been a public face in advancement of climate measures announced by the Biden administration, including $4.6 bln for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Climate Pollution Reduction Grants programme, $2 bln for the EPA’s Community Change grants, and the US Department of Treasury and Internal Revenue Service’s guidance on sustainable aviation fuel tax credits.

Beyond the Biden administration, the newfound US climate envoy is familiar with the White House, having supported multiple Democratic administrations.

He was formerly chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, and later chaired Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. As an advisor to President Barack Obama, Podesta supported brokerage of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Podesta will not shift offices to the Department of State and will remain in the White House, reported the Washington Post. He also plans to continue working on domestic deployment of clean energy atop of his newfound responsibilities supporting President Biden with international climate policy.

