Drax powers up US BECCs ambition with woody biomass deal
Published 17:54 on January 31, 2024 / Last updated at 17:54 on January 31, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
UK power company Drax Group has secured an option with Molpus Woodlands Group (Molpus) to buy up to 1 million tonnes of sustainably sourced woody biomass a year to fuel its bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) operations in Southeastern US.
