ANALYSIS: EU states plan policy changes to meet bloc’s 2030 emissions targets
Published 16:39 on January 31, 2024 / Last updated at 16:39 on January 31, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Paris Article 6
Seven EU states are pinning their hopes on new climate policies to help get them on track to meet the bloc's emissions reduction target of 55%, which they are currently projected to miss, their officials have told Carbon Pulse.
