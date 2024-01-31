INTERVIEW: Using carbon finance to support provision of clean water holds untapped potential
Published 17:11 on January 31, 2024 / Last updated at 17:16 on January 31, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Clean water access could be sped up through monetising the associated carbon benefits, increasing finance to projects historically reliant on philanthropy and grant support, according to stakeholders in the sector.
Clean water access could be sped up through monetising the associated carbon benefits, increasing finance to projects historically reliant on philanthropy and grant support, according to stakeholders in the sector.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.