UK urged to emulate US, EU green deals to spur clean industrialisation
Published 13:14 on January 31, 2024 / Last updated at 13:18 on January 31, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
A UK Labour government would work to emulate green deal policies in the US and EU to unlock private low-carbon investments in areas such as grid connectivity, housing, and infrastructure, the opposition party’s shadow climate change minister said on Wednesday.
