EU shipping companies can now apply for their own EUA trading account
Published 13:51 on January 31, 2024 / Last updated at 13:51 on January 31, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
Shipping companies will now be able open their holding accounts for EUAs, which they have been waiting for to start hedging and meeting their EU ETS requirements, following the publication of a legal act by the European Commission on Wednesday.
Shipping companies will now be able open their holding accounts for EUAs, which they have been waiting for to start hedging and meeting their EU ETS requirements, following the publication of a legal act by the European Commission on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.