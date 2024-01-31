EU shipping companies can now apply for their own EUA trading account

Published 13:51 on January 31, 2024 / Last updated at 13:51 on January 31, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping

Shipping companies will now be able open their holding accounts for EUAs, which they have been waiting for to start hedging and meeting their EU ETS requirements, following the publication of a legal act by the European Commission on Wednesday.