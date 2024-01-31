Carbon Partnerships Associate, Nori – New York City (Hybrid)

About Nori

We’re a team of believers. We believe that humanity can stop and even reverse climate change by removing over 1 trillion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. How do we get people to remove that much carbon at scale? Pay them! Nori’s marketplace is the infrastructure that creates the financial incentive for people and companies to remove massive amounts of CO2 from the air.

We are a venture-backed and values focused company, and we care deeply about people and our planet. Our team is made up of a diverse set of people with complementing skill-sets, all unified on the mission to address the climate crisis by enabling global CO2 removal.

We strongly suggest that you read in detail about our company values and mission at https://nori.com/careers.

The Role

As a Carbon Partnerships Associate at Nori, you will be a key member of Nori’s sales team and part of the driving force behind Nori’s journey to becoming the world’s leading ClimateTech business. Reporting into the VP of Sales & Business Development, you will be responsible for all stages of the sales funnel from prospecting, to leading pitches, to complex contract negotiations. If the idea of running fast, developing and launching innovative technology collaborations, and helping to save the world all at the same time excites you, this role is for you.

We’re a lean team with huge aspirations, and are looking for someone with a true hunter-mindset who will track down leads and win business. What’s in it for you? Mentorship & career growth, uncapped commissions, and a chance to actually make a difference in the world.

You’ll Be Responsible For:

Proactively prospecting leads while expanding and maintaining the growth of the sales pipeline

Actively presenting our company and product to new businesses and potential partners

Partnering with our Carbon Supply and Product teams to ideate new product offerings and test new products in the market

Following up on internal and self-generated leads and referrals

Maintaining an energetic and tenacious relationship with potential customers

Playing an active part in sales goals setting, planning, and reporting

Discovering patterns in the marketplace, interpreting those patterns into clear documentation and insights, and then presenting your findings to the broader team

Collaborating with the rest of the sales team to inform customer development and go-to-market strategies

The First Few Months:

Nori operates in a complex, fast-evolving industry (voluntary carbon market), so we will allocate time and mentorship to ramp you up on this topic as quickly as possible. You will shadow calls, senior members of the team, and get a crash course on the ins and outs of the industry. As you get more comfortable, you will begin to actively lead sales conversations and close deals.

Key Challenges in the Role:

Big revenue goals selling into a relatively new market with buyers who are still learning. We will need to cut through the noise and uncover the buyers’ needs to help them understand the solutions and opportunities we have to offer

Lean and growing team with processes and infrastructure still being built. We’re building the plane during takeoff

Making an abstract product (i.e., atmospheric CO2) feel tangible and tied to opportunities for prospects to unlock action

Dealing with long sales cycles that require adaptability and creativity to keep conversations moving

Must-Haves:

3-5+ years of experience in professional sales experience with complex products and/or services

A proven track record taking new products to market and closing customers

Confidence in developing your own pipeline and generating $500k+ in net-new revenue in your first 12 months

Experience stepping into a new industry and finding success big or small

Success leading complex negotiations with contract sizes of $1M+

Experience selling into multiple stakeholders within a company as part of a single sales process

Familiarity selling a multi-product suite with differing deal-structures and requirements (working in partnership with other functions)

Nice-to-Haves:

Experience in/Understanding of the carbon markets, sustainability, or the renewable energy spaces

Experience in/Understanding of SaaS products

Experience in/Understanding of Channel Partnerships

The pay range for this position is: $72,500-$122,500 (+commission), and includes generous benefits.

This is a hybrid position located in New York City with the requirement to be in-office 3 days a week (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays).

We do not offer visa support or sponsorship.

