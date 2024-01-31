Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:27 on January 31, 2024 / Last updated at 12:27 on January 31, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices were modestly firmer at midday on Wednesday as the market tested higher technical levels amid an early squeeze, before falling back as weekly position data showed very little change in investment funds' positioning after prices had moved just 0.1% over last week.
