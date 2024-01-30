Senior Climate Consultant, Nature-Based Solutions, UNEP – Morocco

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the leading global environmental authority that sets the international environmental agenda, promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment.

The ‘NDC Action’ Project – jointly implemented by UNEP and the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Center (“UNEP-CCC”) – supports ten partner countries to translate their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement into concrete strategies and actions ready for financing and implementation, and fosters accelerated public and private investment in sector specific NDC implementation. It builds on three core principles: country ownership, balanced focus between adaptation and mitigation, and integration with national development and climate change priorities.

UNEP is giving support to the government of Morocco on the Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategies. As part of the ongoing TA, UNEP is expected to deliver key work packages in the coming months requested by the government through the NDC Partnership Action Funds. One of these work packages is to identify opportunities for the development of Nature-Based Solutions projects (NBS) in Morocco.

The primary objective of this project is to facilitate the further development of Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) in Morocco. This involves identifying opportunities for NBS applications and exploring projects. The project aims to establish perspectives for implementing NBS in Morocco by 2030, 2040, and 2050, addressing challenges related to climate change, biodiversity conservation, and development. The consultant will play a crucial role in delivering the project’s outputs, as defined by Morocco’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development.

The project’s primary focus is on implementing nature-based solutions (NbS), which include, but are not limited to, adapting water resource management in response to climate change. Key actions encompass identifying pilot initiatives for infiltration and aquifer recharge, controlling rainwater and runoff through NbS, and restoring degraded environments and ecosystems, such as the Argan forest in Souss-Massa, grazing lands in the Oriental region, and oases in Draa-Tafilalet. Furthermore, the project aims to organize women into cooperatives, thereby enhancing their climate resilience and economic independence

Output 1: Assessment and benchmark report on the potential of NBS in Morocco, including a list of NBS projects to be developed and explored further by 2030 and beyond.

Activity 1.1: diagnostic of existing policies and programs related to NBS in Morocco, and identify the existing knowledge and gaps related to natural-based solutions in Morocco.

Activity 1.2: site visits and fieldwork (number of visits to be fixed during the inception phase, it will be around 2-3 visits).

Activity 1.3: benchmark of existing initiatives at the international level and how to develop synergies or scalable solutions for Morocco.

Activity 1.4: map key partners, national stakeholders, universities that could be involved during the NBS identification and development in Morocco.

Activity 1.5: identify a list of potential NBS projects to be further developed.

Output 2 : Regulatory and legislative framework analysis

Activity 2.1: analysing existing regulations related to natural-based solutions to generate insights on potential barriers and opportunities for implementation.

Activity 2.2: Identifying potential policy gaps, providing recommendations for policy reform, or supporting the development of new policies and regulations.

Activity 2.3: attend one international event on NBS, organize a national restitution seminar of the mission and two trainings on NBS solutions inspired by the results of activities 1 and 2.

EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND:

Higher University degree Master’s degree and/or PhD in social science, natural resource management, anthropology, socioeconomics or rural development, monitoring and evaluation is require.

In lieu of a Master’s Degree, a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 2 years of relevant experience may be considered.

WORK EXPERIENCES:

A minimum of 10 years of experience, including at least 5 years of relevant work in areas such as NBS, climate change adaptation, natural resource management, ecological restoration, environmental studies is required. Demonstrated experience in these subjects must be evident in at least 2 relevant projects over the last 5 years;

Experience in collaborating with Central Government, State Government, National sectoral commissions, Multilateral and bilateral organizations, Local bodies, resource centers, NGOs, communities, etc.

Proficiency in utilizing office software packages (MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.).

Strong communication, interpersonal, and presentation skills, with the ability to work effectively in a multicultural environment.

Demonstrated ability to work independently and thrive under pressure.

To apply to this position, please consider submitting:

Submit a one-page application letter detailing your expertise and relevant experience related to this project consultancy. Additionally, attach a 2-3 page CV and -if possible- an outline of the proposed approach for the project.

COMPETENCIES

PROFESSIONALISM:

Has a solid commitment to the national and global goals of climate change, per the Paris Agreement.

Knowledge and understanding of theories, concepts and approaches relevant to climate change mitigation and adaptation planning.

Ability to identify, analyze and participate in resolving issues/problems. Ability to apply judgment in the context of assignments given, plan own work, and manage conflicting priorities.

Demonstrates professional competence and mastery of subject matter.

Is conscientious and efficient in meeting commitments, observing deadlines, and achieving results.

Is motivated by professional rather than personal concerns.

Shows persistence when faced with complex problems or challenges.

Remains calm in stressful situations.

COMMUNICATION:

Speaks and writes clearly and effectively;

Listens to others, correctly interprets messages from others and responds appropriately;

Asks questions to clarify and exhibits interest in having two-way communication;

Tailors language, tone, style and format to match audience;

Demonstrates openness in sharing information and keeping people informed.

TEAMWORK:

Works collaboratively with colleagues to achieve organizational goals.

Solicits input by genuinely valuing others’ ideas and expertise.

Is willing to learn from others; supports and acts per final group decision, even when such decisions may not entirely reflect own position.

Shares credit for team accomplishments and accepts joint responsibility for team shortcomings.

PLANNING AND ORGANIZING:

Develops clear goals consistent with agreed strategies.

Identifies priority activities and assignments.

Adjusts priorities as required; allocates appropriate time and resources for completing work.

Foresees risks and allows for contingencies when planning.

Monitors and adjusts plans and actions as necessary.

Uses time efficiently.

Fluency in spoken and written English and French is required. Fluency in spoken Arabic is highly desirable

Apply here: https://careers.un.org/jobSearchDescription/225757?language=en