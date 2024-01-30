Alberta municipality signs MoU for $600 mln synthetic fuel plant with CCS
Published 21:19 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 21:19 on January 30, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, Voluntary
A municipality in Alberta announced signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a fuel producer to build a $600 million synthetic gasoline facility that would include carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) and hydrogen production.
A municipality in Alberta announced signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a fuel producer to build a $600 million synthetic gasoline facility that would include carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) and hydrogen production.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.