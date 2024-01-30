British Columbia’s old growth forests at risk of logging with inaccurate provincial accounting -report

Published 20:31 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 20:31 on January 30, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Biodiversity, Canada, US

The Western Canadian province relies on Old Growth Management Areas (OGMAs) as a method of accounting towards its commitment to protect 30% of lands by 2030, but an environmental non-profit reported Monday that BC's OGMAs do not meet Canadian or international conservation standards, do not entirely contain old forest, and are at risk of logging.