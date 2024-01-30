2024 is the year of using location-based data to value biodiversity -investor

Investors will begin to use location-based data to more accurately identify the true value of biodiversity in their assets this year, the head of a green finance firm has said.

Spatial data, identifying the location of features or boundaries on land, should help to enable the monetisation of underlying biodiversity and carbon potential, said Fabian Huwyler, managing partner at Switzerland-headquartered Posaidon Capital.

“We believe 2024 will be the year where the emerging high quality data, that has come to the forefront of the market over the last few years is … used to identify value assets,” he said during a UNEP FI webinar.

“With the use of spatial data, we believe, we could share price signals for major assets in a more accurate way, which will in turn hopefully lead investors to focus more on projects in areas with high carbon and biodiversity benefits,” he said.

Numerous companies have entered the spatial data market over the last couple of years, linked to developing technology such as satellites and AI, in a scramble to respond to the increasing demand for nature information.

Huwyler called for more risk-tolerant funding for early-stage projects, beyond philanthropy and venture capitalists, to help scale nature markets.

Source: Fabian Huwyler

He acknowledged that nature investments are not yet mainstream, but said “we’re on the trajectory for getting there, hopefully”.

Jessica Smith, nature lead at UNEP FI, told the webinar she had noticed a trend in the direction of mainstreaming nature investments.

Approximately 1,200 financial institution representatives attended biodiversity summit COP15 in Canada in 2022, up from just one financial executive attending four years previously at COP14 in Egypt, she said.

Alexander Wiese, senior structuring advisor of climate and nature finance at the UN-REDD programme, said the total value of nature bonds – a key part of nature markets – was increasing year on year.

The proportion of green, social, and sustainability bonds linked to biodiversity or nature tripled in 2023, compared with 2020, he said.

“There’s a clear investor preference to move more towards biodiversity in nature finance, in terms of asset allocation,” Wiese told the panel.

However, there is no “real standard” in the financial world for nature bonds, he said.

“I’ve been looking into nature bonds and found at least four different definitions, or four different types of bonds, which claimed to be nature bonds.”

A clear definition of nature bonds could help to spur investment in nature-related products while avoiding confusion, he said.

Nature-related bonds are a relatively niche part of the issuances market, but they have gained traction in recent years with high-profile announcements of conservation-linked transactions such as the Gabon Blue Bond last August.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

