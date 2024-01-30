US National Science Foundation awards up to $1.6 bln for energy, climate innovation

Published 19:24 on January 30, 2024 / Last updated at 19:24 on January 30, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary

The US National Science Foundation (NSF) on Monday awarded 10 projects up to $1.6 billion in funding over the next decade, one of the single largest investments in region-based research and development in the nation's history, in an effort to promote economic competitiveness through innovation in energy and climate.