Forest Carbon Analyst, Anew – Seattle

Disruptors for a sustainable future
At Anew, we are passionate about delivering meaningful, measurable climate impact in a decarbonizing economy. Inspired by our values of integrity, trust, creativity, and hope, and grounded by decades of experience and unsurpassed knowledge in environmental markets, we make it possible for organizations and communities to thrive while building a sustainable future.
We’re seeking high-energy, creative team players eager to apply their talents to the defining challenge of our time. If you’re committed to excellence and excited by the prospect of doing well by doing good, we look forward to hearing from you.
General Summary: Anew seeks a dedicated forest industry professional to manage the forest carbon implementation team through every stage of carbon project evaluation, execution, verification, and monitoring. The successful candidate will have the unique mix of analytical skills and educational background necessary to oversee forest carbon project development. Day-to-day responsibilities will cover a broad spectrum of activities including project viability and eligibility assessments, document preparation and drafting, data management, ongoing project activity monitoring, and assisting verifications throughout the US and Canada. Ideal candidates will be comfortable spending most of their time in the office but will enjoy occasional fieldwork at project locations across the nation. This is an excellent opportunity for an early or mid-level professional seeking a dynamic position in the center of the forest carbon market.
Primary Responsibilities and Competencies:
- Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
- Prepare written project documents for verifiers, management, and stakeholders
- Update and maintain forest carbon inventory methodologies consistent with existing standards
- Estimate carbon revenue and financial returns of forest carbon operational plans
- Perform statistical analyses of inventory and other data sets
- Conduct silvicultural research and conduct interviews with local experts across project regions
- Analyze financial costs and benefits of carbon project development
- Travel when necessary to project sites and/or conference
Required Education, Experience and Certification:
- At least 1-year of experience in a forestry-related occupation
- Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree (preferred) in forestry or forest sciences
- Experience in forest management plans and/or harvest plan design
- Experience with FVS or similar growth and yield models
- Experience in ArcGIS mapping and analysis
- Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel
- Knowledge of database management and manipulation is preferred
- Experience cleaning and troubleshooting data
- Experience in forest mensuration
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Expertise in project management and demonstrated ability to coordinate among various stakeholders · Strong interest in climate change and environmental issues
Preferred Education, Qualifications & Experience:
- Master’s degree in forestry or forest sciences
- Experience using at least one peer-reviewed forest growth simulation tool that applies to at least one North American forest type (e.g., Forest
- Vegetation Simulator, OSM)
- Experience developing, evaluating, and/or implementing forest management plans and/or harvest plan design
- Experience with statistical analyses
- Familiarity with remote sensing for forestry
- Knowledge of forest carbon policy, carbon protocols, and carbon accounting standards
Skills:
- FVS or other growth and yield models
- ArcGIS
- Excel, Access, Word, PowerPoint
- Data cleaning Experience
- Spatial data management
- Statistics
- Strong written and communication Skills
- Highly self-motivated
Equal Employment
Anew is committed to providing equal employment opportunities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, place of origin, political belief, religion, marital status, family status, physical or mental disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, gender identity, age, or criminal conviction for which a pardon has been granted, or any other protected category under federal, state, provincial and local laws governing workplace discrimination.
Anew is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace in which all employees have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of the business and are valued for their skills, experience, and unique perspectives.
