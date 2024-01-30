Forest Carbon Analyst, Anew – Seattle

Full Job Description

Disruptors for a sustainable future

At Anew, we are passionate about delivering meaningful, measurable climate impact in a decarbonizing economy. Inspired by our values of integrity, trust, creativity, and hope, and grounded by decades of experience and unsurpassed knowledge in environmental markets, we make it possible for organizations and communities to thrive while building a sustainable future.

We’re seeking high-energy, creative team players eager to apply their talents to the defining challenge of our time. If you’re committed to excellence and excited by the prospect of doing well by doing good, we look forward to hearing from you.

General Summary: Anew seeks a dedicated forest industry professional to manage the forest carbon implementation team through every stage of carbon project evaluation, execution, verification, and monitoring. The successful candidate will have the unique mix of analytical skills and educational background necessary to oversee forest carbon project development. Day-to-day responsibilities will cover a broad spectrum of activities including project viability and eligibility assessments, document preparation and drafting, data management, ongoing project activity monitoring, and assisting verifications throughout the US and Canada. Ideal candidates will be comfortable spending most of their time in the office but will enjoy occasional fieldwork at project locations across the nation. This is an excellent opportunity for an early or mid-level professional seeking a dynamic position in the center of the forest carbon market.

Primary Responsibilities and Competencies:

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Prepare written project documents for verifiers, management, and stakeholders

Update and maintain forest carbon inventory methodologies consistent with existing standards

Estimate carbon revenue and financial returns of forest carbon operational plans

Perform statistical analyses of inventory and other data sets

Conduct silvicultural research and conduct interviews with local experts across project regions

Analyze financial costs and benefits of carbon project development

Travel when necessary to project sites and/or conference

Required Education, Experience and Certification:

At least 1-year of experience in a forestry-related occupation

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree (preferred) in forestry or forest sciences

Experience in forest management plans and/or harvest plan design

Experience with FVS or similar growth and yield models

Experience in ArcGIS mapping and analysis

Highly proficient in Microsoft Excel

Knowledge of database management and manipulation is preferred

Experience cleaning and troubleshooting data

Experience in forest mensuration

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Expertise in project management and demonstrated ability to coordinate among various stakeholders · Strong interest in climate change and environmental issues

Preferred Education, Qualifications & Experience:

Master’s degree in forestry or forest sciences

Experience using at least one peer-reviewed forest growth simulation tool that applies to at least one North American forest type (e.g., Forest

Vegetation Simulator, OSM)

Experience developing, evaluating, and/or implementing forest management plans and/or harvest plan design

Experience with statistical analyses

Familiarity with remote sensing for forestry

Knowledge of forest carbon policy, carbon protocols, and carbon accounting standards

Skills:

FVS or other growth and yield models

ArcGIS

Excel, Access, Word, PowerPoint

Data cleaning Experience

Spatial data management

Statistics

Strong written and communication Skills

Highly self-motivated

Equal Employment

Anew is committed to providing equal employment opportunities. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, ancestry, place of origin, political belief, religion, marital status, family status, physical or mental disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender expression, gender identity, age, or criminal conviction for which a pardon has been granted, or any other protected category under federal, state, provincial and local laws governing workplace discrimination.

Anew is committed to creating and maintaining a workplace in which all employees have an opportunity to participate and contribute to the success of the business and are valued for their skills, experience, and unique perspectives.

