To support our team’s mission to proactively promote climate protection, we are looking for a Senior Manager Nature Based Solutions.

Together with our team you will develop tailor-made proposals for international organizations, donors and companies, you will participate in the monitoring and implementation of field activities in a multidisciplinary environment with a high level of demand and commitment.

Your tasks

Team Management: Coordination, guidance and management of team resources

Monitoring of deadlines

Set up international consortiums to compete at tenders

Coordination/writing of consultancy proposals to corporate and national and international donors/agencies

Conduction of performance reviews

Support of recruiting processes

The position reports directly to the Management Team

Work in close cooperation with technical department teams to support project proposals and to provide technical feedback

Gathering intelligence about international cooperation and market trends at NBS Space

Proactively participate in business strategy to improve and deliver highest quality

Your profile

University degree in economics, resource management, forestry, agriculture or related field

At least 5 to 10 years of demonstrable experience in winning tenders with GIZ, World Bank, Green Climate Fund or other national and international donors with ticket size above 2 million USD

At least 5 to 10 years of experience in managing international teams

Proven experience in simultaneous management of different projects

Fluent in English. Spanish or French fluency is a plus, additional languages are an advantage

Willingness to travel

Professional experience in Latin America, Africa or South-East Asia is an advantage

Apply here: https://www.euroclimatejobs.com/job_display/251726/Senior_Manager_Nature_Based_Solutions_FORLIANCE_Remote