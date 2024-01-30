To support our team’s mission to proactively promote climate protection, we are looking for a Senior Manager Nature Based Solutions.
Together with our team you will develop tailor-made proposals for international organizations, donors and companies, you will participate in the monitoring and implementation of field activities in a multidisciplinary environment with a high level of demand and commitment.
Your tasks
- Team Management: Coordination, guidance and management of team resources
- Monitoring of deadlines
- Set up international consortiums to compete at tenders
- Coordination/writing of consultancy proposals to corporate and national and international donors/agencies
- Conduction of performance reviews
- Support of recruiting processes
The position reports directly to the Management Team
Work in close cooperation with technical department teams to support project proposals and to provide technical feedback
Gathering intelligence about international cooperation and market trends at NBS Space
Proactively participate in business strategy to improve and deliver highest quality
Your profile
- University degree in economics, resource management, forestry, agriculture or related field
- At least 5 to 10 years of demonstrable experience in winning tenders with GIZ, World Bank, Green Climate Fund or other national and international donors with ticket size above 2 million USD
- At least 5 to 10 years of experience in managing international teams
- Proven experience in simultaneous management of different projects
- Fluent in English. Spanish or French fluency is a plus, additional languages are an advantage
- Willingness to travel
- Professional experience in Latin America, Africa or South-East Asia is an advantage
Apply here: https://www.euroclimatejobs.com/job_display/251726/Senior_Manager_Nature_Based_Solutions_FORLIANCE_Remote