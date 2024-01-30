Power and Emissions Trader, Cepsa – Madrid

Integrated in the Trading area, you will be responsible for acting as a supply/asset manager trader hedging power and emissions positions as required by CEPSA’s industrial activities. And for generating profits by engaging in entrepreneurial trading activities across the curve in Spain and liquid CWE markets.

What do we expect from you?

The successful candidate is reporting into the Head of Power and Emissions Trading and will work within Cepsa Gas and Power with two main responsibilities:

a) Act as a supply/asset manager trader hedging power and emissions positions as required by CEPSA`s industrial activities.

b) Generate profits by engaging in entrepreneurial trading activities across the curve in Spain and liquid CWE markets.

Key success factors and requirements for the role are:

Excellent understanding of the European power markets as is and a vision for the evolution of the European energy markets (especially Spain).

Knowledge of the European ETS emissions market.

Strong analytical skills including the ability to develop own tools in Python.

Proven proprietary trading track record in an environment with strict risk framework.

Jargon free communicator who has the ability to share his decision-making process clearly.

Team player who enjoys working in a collaborative environment.

Familiarity with working in a utility or industrial company.

High personal integrity.

Adherences with all company rules and policies.

What are we looking for?

Master / Bachelor’s degree in business a quantitative discipline or Economics.

Fluency in English. Some command of Spanish.

3-5 years of experience in power trading (and preferably emissions trading, too).

Experience in Energy Management Front Office is a plus.

Location: Torre Cepsa (Madrid)

Apply here: https://jobs.cepsa.com/job/Madrid-Power-and-Emissions-Trader-Espa/952253301/