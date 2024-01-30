Senior Manager, ESG Services, KPMG – Vancouver, BC

Company Overview

At KPMG, you will become part of a team of diverse and committed problem solvers united by a shared mission—to transform insight into opportunities for clients and communities globally.

The Opportunity

KPMG’s ESG Services practice offers a comprehensive range of services encompassing ISO (Environment, Quality, Health and Safety, and GhG), forest certification, and forest carbon-related services to clients across Canada and internationally. As we grow, there is an opening for professionals at the Senior Manager level to join our ESG Services team based in Vancouver. This role primarily involves delivering ISO certification, forest certification, and forest carbon-related services to public and private sector clients, including First Nations. Additionally, it will contribute to providing ESG-related services across various industry sectors.

The position entails travel throughout North America, presenting the opportunity to work on international forestry and sustainability assignments.

Key Responsibilities

Contribute to the execution of ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, forest certification audits, chain of custody audits, and forest carbon verification audits.

Support the delivery of forest carbon-related consulting, assurance, and verification engagements.

Assist in delivering ESG assurance and advisory services to a diverse clientele in both the public and private sectors.

Qualifications

A degree in forestry, biology, engineering, environmental science, or a related discipline.

Recognized as an ISO 9001, ISO 14001, or ISO 45001 lead auditor.

Consulting or auditing experience in progressive roles related to ISO certification, sustainable forestry, greenhouse gas, or environmental management.

Exceptional oral and written communication skills.

Strong client service skills, demonstrating an understanding of the client’s business, maintaining robust client relationships, and identifying new business opportunities.

Strong project management, organizational, and analytical skills.

Desirable Skills

Experience in forest carbon modelling (CBM-CFS3), forest management planning, timberland planning, and forest operations.

Exposure to or audit experience with GHG verification standards such as ISO 14064-3.

Familiarity with climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies, particularly related to land use.

Accreditation experience would be an asset.

Proficiency in the French language.

Apply here: https://sigmaearth.com/sustainability-jobs/job/senior-manager-esg-carbon-forestry/