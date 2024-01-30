Carbon Business Development Lead, Arbonics – Remote (Europe)

Company overview

Together with landowners, Arbonics is building a new forest economy to scale forest carbon removal and increase biodiversity of European forests. Arbonics was founded in 2022 by Kristjan Lepik and Lisett Luik, and is backed by Taavet Hinrikus, Plural Platform, and Nordic Ninja.

Job summary

As the Carbon Business Development Lead, you will play a pivotal role in expanding Arbonics’ impact by researching carbon credit buyers, building lasting relationships, and crafting compelling buyer offers. Your efforts will contribute to the growth of Arbonics and its mission to create a sustainable and biodiverse forest ecosystem.

This role can be done remotely from Europe, but quarterly travel to Estonia and intermittent travel to key meetings will be expected.

Responsibilities

Identify and engage potential carbon credit buyers, staying abreast of industry trends and market demands.

Develop and maintain a strong network of strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in the carbon market, including carbon credit buyers.

Lead negotiations and contract discussions with potential partners and customers to drive new business and revenue growth.

Conduct market research and analysis to identify trends, opportunities, and competitive positioning for Arbonics in the carbon market.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams including sales, marketing, and product to align business development efforts with overall company objectives.

Stay up-to-date with industry developments, regulations, and compliance requirements related to carbon markets and carbon trading.

Track and report on business development activities, pipeline, and revenue projections to management.

Represent Arbonics at conferences, industry events, and client meetings to promote our carbon solutions and forge new business relationships.

Requirements

Proven experience in business development, sales, or partnerships.

Solid understanding of the carbon credit market and sustainability practices, or willingness to learn fast.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with key stakeholders.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience or interest in the climate, sustainability, or related sectors.

Previous experience working in a startup environment or high-growth company.

Benefits

Opportunity to join an early stage, high growth startup

Base salary + equity (if working full-time)

Flexible work, remote work

As much freedom and responsibility as you can handle

Health, training and development package

Apply here: https://apply.workable.com/arbonics/j/CE98086111/